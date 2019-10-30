All good things must come to an end, even on the volleyball court. The Big Bear High School volleyball team saw its season come to an end
Oct. 26 after losing a hard-fought battle at St. Bernard. The CIF Southern Section Division 8 second-round match went the distance with Big Bear losing 25-20, 19-25, 24-26, 25-23, 9-15.
“We played really well,” Big Bear head coach JoAnne Matlock said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better game from the girls. We fought hard and made adjustments. We just came up short.”
Junior middle hitter Bella Joha led Big Bear with 12 kills. Senior middle hitter Ashley Everman had four blocks. The Lady Bears had five players in double figures defensively. Junior libero Dallas Rahill led the way with 16 digs followed by senior Macy Egerer with 14, sophomore Alissa Everman and junior Kyla Francis with 12 each and senior Justyne Coyle with 10.
For the full story CLICK HERE
