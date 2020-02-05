It’s coming down to the wire for the Cross Valley League girls basketball. With one game to play in the regular season, Big Bear (15-8, 9-2) holds a slim half-game lead over Hesperia Christian (17-8, 8-2) for the CVL title.
Before Big Bear’s 55-38 win over CIMS (10-6, 8-3) on Feb. 3, there was a three-way tie for first place. CIMS beat Big Bear on Jan. 31 — coincidentally by 55-38 — to mix up the standings.
“We turned the ball over too many times and didn’t rebound,” said Big Bear head coach Mike Schermer about the loss. “We did much better on Monday night against them.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
