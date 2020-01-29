It’s getting old, these draws the Big Bear High School varsity girls soccer team is experiencing. Big Bear head coach Lisa Griffiths is looking for a few wins this week.
It won’t come without hard work. Griffiths said this year’s Cross Valley League is the most evenly-matched league she’s seen. The CVL is a soccer league with all five schools in the mix.
“It’s become a heck of a league,” Griffiths said. “It’s a bummer that only three of the five teams will get to go to the playoffs. All five would do well in the playoffs, I think.”
Big Bear is ranked seventh in the latest CIF Southern Section Division 7 poll. Three of the CVL teams — University Prep, Riverside Prep and AAE — are paired in CIF Southern Section Division 6 for the post season. CIMS, like Big Bear, is in Division 7.
Big Bear (8-2-9, 0-0-5) recorded two ties in CVL play last week. A win is needed to maintain third place in the standings or potentially move up to second. The Lady Bears face CVL leaders University Prep (11-5-3, 2-0-2) Wednesday, Jan. 29, in Victorville. The first meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 tie on Jan. 10.
“We have not been playing for ties,” Griffiths said. “But we may be playing for a tie (against University Prep). They are very good.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
