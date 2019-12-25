One of the most competitive sports in the Cross Valley League is girls soccer. Three of the five teams in the league play in CIF Southern Section’s Division 6. Big Bear and CIMS are in Division 7.
All five teams will battle for the two automatic playoff spots in the league with the other three teams hoping for at-large consideration.
With a high-pressure league battle looming on the horizon, Big Bear head coach Lisa Griffiths has focused her Lady Bears on getting in shape for the challenge. Big Bear improved to a league-best 7-1-3 record with a 10-0 shutout over ACE on Dec. 16 and 2-2 tie at Moreno Valley on Dec. 20.
For the full story CLICK HERE
