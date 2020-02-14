The Big Bear High School varsity girls basketball season came to an end Feb. 13 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Ford Division 4AA Basketball Championship.
Turnovers and missed shots proved costly for the Lady Bears, who lost to Notre Dame-Riverside 74-27. The Titans continued to press the Lady Bears until late in the third quarter, despite having a commanding lead.
The fourth quarter was played under a running clock.
Notre Dame-Riverside advances to the second round and will host Montclair Saturday, Feb.15.
In other CIF games involving Cross Valley League teams, CIMS lost to Milken Community 33-27 in Division 4A and University Prep beat Cornerstone Christian 38-27 in Division 5A. League co-champion Hesperia Christian had a first-round bye in Division 5AA.
