Big Bear golf vs. Rancho Mirage, Aug, 28, 2019

Big Bear senior Ana Melissa watches her tee shot go straight down the fairway on the fourth hole at Bear Mountain Golf Course Aug. 28.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

Big Bear High School’s girls golf team couldn’t outswing Rancho Mirage Aug. 28. The Lady Bears lost a non league dual match to the Rattlers at the Bear Mountain Golf Course by a score of 265-286.

Senior Ana Melissa led Big Bear (1-1) with a 44 and senior Ashley Griffiths carded a 46 to lead the Lady Bears.

