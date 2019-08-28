Big Bear High School’s girls golf team couldn’t outswing Rancho Mirage Aug. 28. The Lady Bears lost a non league dual match to the Rattlers at the Bear Mountain Golf Course by a score of 265-286.
Senior Ana Melissa led Big Bear (1-1) with a 44 and senior Ashley Griffiths carded a 46 to lead the Lady Bears.
