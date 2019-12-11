The Lady Bears have found their perfect pitch. As long as they keep winning soccer games the Big Bear High School varsity will remain in the CIF Southern Section spotlight.
Big Bear improved to 4-1-2 with a 7-0 shutout over Silver Valley
Dec. 9, putting an exclamation mark on the team’s standing in the latest CIF Southern Section Division 7 poll. The Lady Bears are ranked 10th in the division going into the final two weeks of the 2019 part of the schedule.
The score against Silver Valley could have been even higher if coach Lisa Griffiths hadn’t chosen to make substitutions and move players around. Junior Camille Davis scored four goals for the Lady Bears on assists from junior Yesika Gonzalez, senior Ana Melissa and senior Ashley Griffiths. Gonzalez added a pair of goals on assists from senior Angela Clearwater. Melissa scored a goal unassisted.
Senior Sydney Peterson had two saves.
