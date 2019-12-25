There’s nothing better to cure what ails you than a good old-fashioned winning streak. The Lady Bears improved to 8-5 overall and 3-0 in the Cross Valley League standings last week with a pair of big wins. The victories ran Big Bear’s winning streak to six in a row.
Big Bear won its third straight CVL game on Dec. 19, a 33-23 win over Hesperia Christian. The Lady Bears beat La Sierra 41-36 on Dec. 20 for their sixth straight win.
The Lady Bears were scheduled to host Citrus Valley in a nonleague game Dec. 23, but that game was canceled because of snow. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Lady Bears have the rest of the week off before resuming CVL play
Jan. 7 at Riverside Prep.
