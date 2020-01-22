Six games are all that stand in the way of a third straight undefeated league record for the Lady Bears. The varsity girls basketball team entered the week with a 12-6 overall record and 6-0 mark in the Cross Valley League.
Big Bear head coach Mike Schermer said the Lady Bears have work to do to accomplish that feat. Two of the games come against the league’s No. 2 team, CIMS. A third game is on the road at Hesperia Christian, which was in third place as of press time.
“We just need to keep moving forward,” Schermer said. “We’re getting better at what we need to do defensively. And we’re averaging more points a game than we did last year and the year before that.”
The Lady Bears extended their league winning streak to 30-0 with a pair of big wins last week. The number 27 was good for Big Bear last week.
