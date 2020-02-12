There is at least one advantage Big Bear’s CIF first-round opponent has over the Lady Bears. And that is a height advantage.
The Big Bear girls basketball team opens the CIF Southern Section Ford Division 4AA Championships Thursday,
Feb. 13, on the home court against Notre Dame Academy-Riverside (20-8). Tip off is at 7 p.m. at the Big Bear High School gym.
The Lady Titans earned their nickname the literal way. Four of the athletes on the roster top 5-feet, 10-inches or better. The tallest, at 6-1, is senior power forward Claire Giraudo, who leads Notre Dame in scoring (22.1) and rebounds (14.1).
“She’s scored 500 points (this year),” Big Bear head coach Mike Schermer said. “She’s not your typical post. She’s versatile. That’s why she’s scored 500 points.”
While Notre Dame may have the height advantage, Schermer said it will be up to Big Bear (16-8) to take advantage of its opportunities. “The game is all about runs, how many runs you get, and how you manage those runs,” Schermer said. “We have to make our layups and keep them running.”
Speed may be one of Big Bear’s advantages, too. The Lady Titans are more of a half-court team, Schermer said.
