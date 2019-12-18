Things are looking up for the Big Bear varsity girls basketball team. With three wins last week, the Lady Bears evened their record to 5-5. More importantly, Big Bear opened Cross Valley League play with a commanding 54-28 win over Excelsior Charter.
“We ran a pressure defense on them and started out 7-1,” said Big Bear head coach Mike Schermer about the Excelsior game. “We just went with that, and it worked.”
Chloe Washebek led Big Bear with 18 points including nine in the fourth quarter. Victoria Phillips added 14 points and Siena Hermon chipped in 11.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.