When the Big Bear varsity girls basketball team takes to the court the first time this season Monday, Nov. 18, it will be with a whole new outlook.
The Lady Bears are going with the flow.
“We’re going to have a more free flowing offense this year,” head coach Mike Schermer said. “We’re going to be doing things a little different.”
Top returning players include seniors Kylie Avila, Siena Hermon and Alexis Berg, and juniors Paula Kennedy and Chloe Washebek. “We also have a couple of freshmen who will contribute once they get more time,” Schermer said. “And we have a transfer, Marlene Sanchez, who played basketball in Mexico.”
