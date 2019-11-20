A strong freshman and sophomore class combined with key returning players bodes well for the Big Bear High School varsity girls soccer team in 2019-20. The mix could be what it takes for the Lady Bears to improve on their second place finish in the Cross Valley League in 2019.
Big Bear returns two of its top goal scorers this year including senior Ashley Griffiths (13 goals, 14 assists) and junior Yesika Gonzalez (28 goals, 13 assists). But the talent doesn’t end there. Other key returning players include seniors Macy Egerer (6 goals, 7 assists), Ana Melissa (3 goals, 6 assists), Angela Clearwater (5 goals, 7 assists), and junior Jenna Fagan (5 goals, 7 assists). Senior Sydney Peterson, the league’s MVP goalkeeper in 2019, returns in the net for Big Bear after a 1.189 goals against average and 208 saves as a junior.
