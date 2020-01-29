Streaks are made to be broken. The Big Bear High School varsity girls basketball team saw its 31-game Cross Valley League winning streak come to an end Jan. 31 at Hesperia Christian with a 50-38 loss.
The Lady Bears led at halftime 23-13, but managed only 15 points the entire second half while giving up 37. Big Bear was outscored 22-11 in the deciding fourth quarter.
Big Bear head coach Mike Schermer was not pleased with the officiating, saying the referees took the game away from the players. “For some reason they felt our girls were more aggressive than (Hesperia Christian),” Schermer said. “(The referees) told me that.”
Big Bear was called for 28 fouls including 18 in the second half. Hesperia Christian committed eight fouls in the second half. Big Bear’s leading scorer, Siena Hermon, was one of two players who fouled out of the game along with freshman April Tigeros. Four other players had four fouls apiece.
