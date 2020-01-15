One week into Cross Valley League play and Big Bear is in the mix. The Lady Bears earned ties in their first two outings including a 1-1 decision against defending CVL champion University Prep on Jan. 10.
“University Prep weren’t scoring as many goals this year as they have in the past,” said Big Bear head coach Lisa Griffiths. “We weren’t sure if it was because of who they were playing or what. I didn’t see a lot of offensive power, but they’re just solid all over the field.”
University Prep (8-5-2, 0-0-1) is ranked fifth in the latest CIF Southern Section Division 6 poll. Big Bear
(7-2-6, 0-0-2) is ranked sixth in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 poll.
The Lady Bears took the lead late in the second half on a direct free kick from senior sweeper Ashley Griffiths. Four minutes later University Prep scored the equalizer. “We had our chances to score after that, and they did too,” coach Griffiths said. “We are doing what we need to do, but we need to learn how to close a game.”
