It may not seem the Big Bear High School softball team’s participation in the Colorado River Tournament was a good idea with an 0-5 record. But take head coach Mary Schermer’s word for it. The Lady Bears (2-8) are on the right path.
“It was a great experience,” Schermer said. “We went back and forth in several games, just came up short on the final score. We’re better than what the record is showing.”
One of the bright spots has been hitting. Through 10 games, Big Bear is batting .323 as a team with 74 hits and 31 RBIs. Leading the way is senior Ashley Griffiths, whose .500 average includes 12 hits and eight RBIs. She has three doubles.
Sophomore Zoey Rice is hitting .421 with eight hits, four RBIs, a double and a triple. Senior Justyne Coyle is batting .355, freshman Aja Valenzuela is batting .345 and senior Jada Hastings is hitting .333.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.