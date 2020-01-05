The second season gets underway this week for Big Bear High School soccer teams. The Lady Bears (7-2-4) open Cross Valley League play Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Academy for Academic Excellence (4-4-2).
After a week off for the holiday, the Lady Bears went 0-1-1 last week in final preleague preparations. Big Bear tied La Sierra 1-1 on Jan. 2 on sophomore Kylie Huschka's goal in the second half. Senior goalkeeper Sydney Peterson had 11 saves in the net.
La Sierra tied the game with less than a minute to play, Big Bear coach Lisa Griffiths said.
One day later, Big Bear faced a talented Rialto team on the Lady Bears' alternate home field at Lucerne Valley High School. Big Bear was down 1-0 at the half, but came back strong, taking a 2-1 lead midway through the second half on two long direct free kicks from senior Ashley Griffiths. Rialto tied the game then took the lead for good late in the second half, defeating the Lady Bears 3-2.
For more about the Lady Bears' opening week in league play, see the story in the Jan. 8 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
