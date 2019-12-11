The Big Bear High School varsity basketball team is still searching for its identity as the Cross Valley League schedule begins. Head coach Mike Schermer is hopeful that the upcoming games will help them find their way.
“We’re still trying to figure things out,” Schermer said. “I’m looking for someone to step up and take that leadership role. We have our moments, but it’s been inconsistent.”
The Lady Bears entered the week with a 2-5 record after splitting the week with a win over Apple Valley and a loss at Crean Lutheran. Big Bear was scheduled to host Granite Hills (3-3) Dec. 10 and hosts Rim of the World (0-4) Thursday, Dec. 12, before traveling to Victorville Friday, Dec. 13, to open league play at Excelsior Charter (2-3).
Excelsior is at 18422 Bear Valley Road, in Victorville. Tip off is at 4 p.m. The Big Bear-Excelsior varsity boys game follows at 6 p.m.
The Rim of the World game was rescheduled from an earlier game that was postponed because of snow.
Schermer is eager to start the Cross Valley League portion of the schedule.
For the full story CLICK HERE
