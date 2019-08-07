Big Bear High School’s volleyball team swings into action in less than two weeks. Ten days is all that time the Lady Bears have to get ready for the season opener at the Blackhawk Tournament at Citrus Valley in Redlands on Aug. 17.
“We’re excited,” Big Bear varsity head coach JoAnne Matlock said. “We’re doing really well (in practice). I’m impressed with how they got right back into it.”
Participating in tournaments is key to any high school volleyball program in Southern California. Tournaments provide extensive pre-league preparation that single matches can’t provide. But tournaments cost money to attend — entry fees and travel. These expenses aren’t covered by the volleyball team’s budget. Other expenses include uniforms and team shirts.
