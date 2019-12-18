So far, so good for the Big Bear High School varsity girls soccer team. The Lady Bears have jumped out to a 6-1-2 start in the 2019-20 season as they prepare for a competitive Cross Valley League schedule in the new year.
With the CVL and Agape League forming a soccer alliance of sorts, the CVL teams for the 2020 season include Big Bear, University Prep, Riverside Prep, the Academy for Academic Excellence and Cobalt Institute. University Prep, Riverside Prep and AAE are in Division 6 while Big Bear and CIMS are in Division 7 for the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Agape League schools this season include Excelsior, Silver Valley, Lucerne Valley, the Academy of Careers & Exploration and Summit Leadership Academy.
