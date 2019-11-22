The shots are starting to fall for the Big Bear High School varsity girls basketball team. The Lady Bears rallied from an 18-2 deficit Nov. 21 to beat Kaiser 55-43 in the opening game of the Woodcrest Christian Tournament.
Senior forward Siena Hermon led Big Bear (1-1) with 19 points. Senior forward Alexis Berg chipped in 13.
Big Bear faces Sherman Indian Friday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.