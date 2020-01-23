Girls basketball
The streak was less than a minute from ending for the Big Bear High School varsity girls. Going into their home game against University Prep Jan. 21, the Lady Bears were riding a 30-game win streak in the Cross Valley League.
University Prep led by as much as eight points as Big Bear’s shots weren’t falling early. The Lady Bears were also without their leading scorer, senior Siena Hermon, who was out with illness.
Junior Chloe Washebek scored a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 2 minutes left in the game to bring Big Bear within a point. But it wasn’t until senior Alexis Berg’s two free throws with
14 seconds left that Big Bear took the lead for good at 32-31.
Washebek and freshman April Trigeros led Big Bear with 10 points each. Berg scored seven points.
With the win, Big Bear improves to 13-6 overall and is 7-0 in the Cross Valley League. The Lady Bears extended their league winning streak to 31 games.
Big Bear sits atop the CVL standings followed by CIMS (7-5, 5-2), Hesperia Christian (14-8, 5-2), University Prep (7-9, 4-4), AAE (6-10, 3-5), Excelsior (4-9, 2-6) and Riverside Prep (1-13, 0-7).
The Lady Bears play at Hesperia Christian Friday, Jan. 24. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Big Bear improved to 10-11 overall and 5-2 in the Cross Valley League with an 88-70 win over University Prep Jan. 21 in Big Bear.
Big Bear senior guard Mikey Barrett led all scorers with 28 points. Junior Quaid McLinn added 24 points and senior Bryant Cliff scored 13 points for the Bears.
Big Bear has a chance to even its overall record when the team travels to Hesperia Christian Friday, Jan. 24. Tip off is at 5 p.m.
Excelsior Charter remains in first place in the league standings at 13-7 overall and 7-1 in the CVL. University Prep is second at 9-7 and 6-2 followed by Big Bear, Riverside Prep (4-10, 3-3), Hesperia Christian (5-11, 1-5) and the Academy for Academic Excellence (2-14, 0-7).
Girls soccer
Big Bear improved to 8-2-8 with an 8-0 win over Lucerne Valley in nonleague action Jan. 21.
Junior Jenna Fagan scored a hat trick for the Lady Bears. Junior Camille Davis added a pair of goals. Other goals were scored by seniors Ashley Griffiths and Macy Egerer, and junior Evette Palacios. Seniors Chloe Anderson and Angela Clearwater each had two assists. Other assists came from Palacios, junior Ana Uribe and freshman Sunny Hollenbaugh.
The Lady Bears host the Academy for Academic Excellence in a crucial Cross Valley League game Friday, Jan. 24, at 3 p.m. AAE tops the league standings with a 2-0-1 record followed by University Prep at 1-0-2. Big Bear is in third place, followed by Riverside Prep (0-1-3) and CIMS (0-2-2).
AAE edged Riverside Prep 1-0 and University Prep shut out CIMS 3-0 in CVL games played on Jan. 22. AAE plays at University Prep Thursday, Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.