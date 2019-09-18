Big Bear’s tennis team accomplished something the coach has only remembered happening one other time — a sudden death OT win.
On Sept. 10, the Lady Bears traveled to Adelanto and came home winners with a 4-2 win. After regulation, the two teams were tied 9-9, But they were also tied in games won, each with 73. So it came down to one extra game, and Big Bear emerged victorious. “Every game really does count,” coach Diane Kendall said.
The momentum wasn’t enough to sustain the Bears, who lost to Victor Valley 5-13 on Sept. 12 and Twentynine Palms 7-11 on Sept. 13 to round out the week.
Kendall said finding the right combinations and steady players has been a challenge this season. Against Victor Valley, the singles teams won one set; where they won eight against Adelanto. The scenario was reversed with doubles, who won a single set at Adelanto and five against Victor Valley. Singles were back to winning in Twentynine Palms.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.