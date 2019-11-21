The Big Bear High School varsity girls soccer team opened the 2019-20 season on the road, even though it was a home game.
The Lady Bears made the trip Nov. 20 to Lucerne Valley — Big Bear's alternate home site for soccer — because of snow in Big Bear. The unexpected trip didn't have an adverse effect on the Big Bear squad, as the Lady Bears shut out Loma Linda Academy 7-0.
Juniors Ana Uribe and Yeskia Gonzalez scored two goals each. Single goals were scored by sophomore Kylie Huschka, junior Camille Davis and senior Ashley Griffiths. Big Bear scored six of its seven goals in the first half.
The Lady Bears are on the road for real this weekend on a trip to the Sierras. Big Bear plays at Bishop Union on Friday, Nov. 22, then play at Mammoth Lakes Saturday, Nov. 23.
