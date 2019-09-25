The Big Bear High School volleyball team remained undefeated in Cross Valley League with a 25-4, 25-15, 25-6 win over Cobalt Institute of Math & Science Sept. 24 in Victorville.
It was the Lady Bears' 20th win of the season as they improve to 20-4 overall and 7-0 in the Cross Valley League standings. Big Bear has yet to drop a set in CVL play.
Earlier in the evening, the Big Bear junior varsity had its own sweep over CIMS, winning 25-11, 25-9 in a Cross Valley League match in Victorville.
Big Bear's JV and varsity teams are at home Friday, Sept. 27, when they host Excelsior in CVL matches at the Big Bear High School gym, 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.