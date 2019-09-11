The Big Bear High School volleyball team reeled off 13 straight wins before losing in the finals of the Bessette-Black Tournament on Sept. 7. Schools in the CIF Southern Section noticed.
The Lady Bears enter the week ranked fifth in Division 8. They have the best overall record in the Cross Valley League and won their first league match in dominating fashion Sept. 5 against the Academy for Academic Excellence.
“I thought we’d have a great team this year,” Big Bear head coach JoAnne Matlock said. “But the girls are doing so much more. They are working so well together.”
The Lady Bears saw their 13-match winning streak come to an end against Rio Hondo Prep in a one-game final in the Besett-Black Tournament in Arcadia. Earlier in the tournament, Big Bear beat Rio Hondo Prep 2-1. “We were exhausted,” Matlock said. The Lady Bears played four best-of-three matches then three one-game matches all on Sept. 7.
Big Bear junior Kyla Francis and senior Macy Egerer were named to the all-tournament team.
With tournament play at an end until the post season, Big Bear turns its attention to Cross Valley League. Runners-up in 2018, the Lady Bears set a goal to win league in 2019. Wins this week could put Big Bear in the driver’s seat.
