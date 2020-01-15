Here’s a question for trivia buffs. Who was the last team to beat Big Bear in a Cross Valley League girls basketball game?
Answer. University Prep beat Big Bear 42-30 on
Feb. 9, 2017. Since then, the Lady Bears have reeled off 28 straight wins in league play. Big Bear is the three-time defending CVL champion.
Why is that statistic important? University Prep comes to Big Bear Tuesday, Jan. 21, for a CVL matchup. The Jaguars are tied for second in the CVL standings going into the week.
Meanwhile the Lady Bears have a pair of CVL games to focus on before the big game Jan. 21 against University Prep. Big Bear (10-6, 4-0) was scheduled to host the Academy for Academic Excellence (5-8, 2-3) on Jan. 14 in the first of three straight games on the home court. Big Bear hosts Excelsior (2-8, 0-5) Friday, Jan. 17, to begin the second round of league action.
“It will be nice to be at home for league,” Big Bear head coach Michael Schermer said. “We try to keep focused on one game at a time.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.