The road to Fresno begins in Riverside for the Big Bear High School cross-country teams.
The CIF Southern Section Division 4 Prelims are Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Riverside Cross Country Course. Big Bear’s two teams won the overall Cross Valley League titles for the fourth year in a row on Nov. 7. The running Bears are the final two teams in the school’s fall sports program still competing.
The top 12 teams in each heat at the CIF Prelims advance to the finals on Nov. 23.
The goal for Big Bear is to run well enough to qualify for the finals so that they have enough left in the tank for the next race, coach Jonathan Stiles said. “The girls will have to run a little harder,” Stiles said.
Division 4 has 100 schools, which makes it one of the most competitive divisions in CIF Southern Section, Stiles said. This year the Big Bear varsity boys have a good shot at going all the way to state, he said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
