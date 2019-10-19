Don’t put away those mountain bikes yet. There a couple of days left in the 2019 Snow Summit Bike Park season.
The official final day of the season is Sunday, Oct. 20. Lifts begin operation Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Bear Mountain Golf Course remains open daily through Oct. 27.
Skiers and snowboarders know what that means. The winter season is just around the corner. Tentative opening date at Snow Summit is Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m. Bear Mountain is scheduled to open its winter operations on Nov. 22 at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
