The Big Bear Mountain Bike Legends has announced the 2019 Chainring of Honor inductees — Dick Kun, Larry Longo and the Cook family including Driz, Dawn, Aaron and Madeleine.
The Big Bear Mountain Bike Legends host a Chainring of Honor induction ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday,
Oct. 2, at Nottinghams Tavern. The public is encouraged to attend. This year the event is a fundraiser for the Southern California Mountain Foundation and Big Bear Valley Trails Foundation. Tickets are $55, which include a beverage and buffet.
