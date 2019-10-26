First it was the Big Bear High School girls golf team that earned a spot in the CIF team championships. Now, Big Bear senior Ana Melissa is one four individual golfers from the Desert Valley League to qualify for the first round of the CIF individual tournament.
Melissa earned her way to CIF with a second-place finish in the Desert Valley League Finals Oct.24 at Bear Mountain Golf Course. Other players to qualify include Frida Rodriguez of Coachella Valley, Marissa Lindley of Yucca Valley and Isabel Alvarez of Coachella Valley.
Melissa earned all-DVL first team honors along with teammates Ashley Griffiths, Joana Diaz and Megan Morris.
The CIF Southern Section-Ford Girls Southern Individual Regional Golf Tournament begins Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills. The CIF Southern Section-Ford Girls Central Division Team Golf Championships is Nov. 5 at the same location.
