Big Bear Middle School hosted Quail Valley and Barstow in a cross country meet Sept. 12.
Quail Valley earned wins in boys and girls varsity with 30 and 36 points respectively. Quail Valley also won the junior varsity races.
Big Bear boys varsity and JV finished second, while the girls varsity finished third and the JV second.
Sophia Ragsdale was the top varsity runner on the Big Bear girls team finishing third overall. Jacob Gilligan finished second for the Big Bear varsity boys and Kael Jex finished fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.