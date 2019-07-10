Now that the Cal State cross-country mountain bike series is in the books, bragging rights at Rim Nordic are at stake.
The second of four races in the 2019 Rim Nordic cross-country mountain bike series returns Sunday, July 14 at Rim Nordic Bike Park. More riders are expected to turn out for the series, which features some of the toughest terrain for mountain bikers in the San Bernardino mountains.
The first race, which took place in May, saw small numbers mainly because of snow and cold temperatures. Races are held, rain, snow or shine. Participants must compete in at least three of the four races in the series including the finale on Sept. 8 to qualify for overall series titles. The third and fourth races are Aug. 11 and Sept. 8.
Mountain bikers race the challenging Rim Nordic course over single track and fire roads with an elevation gain of at least 700 feet per lap, depending on the course.
