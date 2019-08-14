A group of dedicated bicyclists and hand-cyclists will roll away from the peaks of the Bear Mountain Resort and head north to the peaks of the Sierra Nevada at Mammoth Mountain Oct. 9 in the 25th annual Peak to Peak Pedal.
While characterized by a diverse cross section of abilities and backgrounds, these cyclists share one common attribute, a commitment to support the programming of the United States Adaptive Recreation Center.
In addition to riding 335 miles from Bear Mountain Resort to Mammoth Mountain over five days, each of these athletes will secure sponsorship in the amount of $2,500 or more.
The money raised will directly support unique, challenging and life-changing outdoor recreation opportunities for children and children at heart living with disabilities. Wounded Warriors, autism, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries and Down Syndrome are just a few of the disabled groups that benefit from USARC programs.
USARC is looking for cyclists and volunteers for the silver anniversary Peak to Peak Pedal. More details on the ride are available at usarc.org.
The internet can also be used to donate securely and easily to the USARC or a Peak to Peak rider by logging on to www.firstgiving.com/event/usarc/p2p25.
For more information, call
909-584-0269 or email
