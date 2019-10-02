The biggest challenge for Big Bear head volleyball coach JoAnne Matlock these days is keeping her team focused on its goals. With an 8-0 Cross Valley League record including 24-0 in games, sometimes focus is a challenge.
“We tell them if they want to have an undefeated (league) season, they have to take it one game at a time,” Matlock said.
Earlier in league play, Matlock substituted liberally, playing the bench early. But while that helps the subs, it can result in the starters not getting enough game-time reps. “We leave the starters in as much as we can (now),” Matlock said. “But I still try to play everybody at some point in each match. It is a balance, and it is hard to do. We have to keep them moving.”
The Lady Bears defeated Cobalt Institute 25-4, 25-15, 25-6 on Sept. 24 and followed with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-10 victory over Excelsior Sept. 27.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.