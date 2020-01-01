Brittney Atkin continues to make an impression in the world of high school wrestling. The Big Bear High School junior finished second at the Black Watch Tournament in Upland Dec. 28.
Atkin went undefeated in her first three matches on the way to the championship final. Her three wins all came by pin. Her third match, at 151 pounds, came against the No. 2 seed. Atkin lost to the No. 1 seed in the final.
Atkin won her division in the Norco Girls Tournament and has now made the podium in two straight meets.
Big Bear head coach Eric Seaman said he will add another girls wrestling tournament to the schedule this week. Atkin will compete at the South Hills Tournament Thursday,
Jan. 2, in West Covina. The entire Big Bear wrestling team competes in the Ontario Tournament Saturday, Jan. 4. The first Cross Valley League competition is set for Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Excelsior.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.