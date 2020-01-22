She barely tops 5 feet in her bare feet, but that doesn’t keep Aurora Huxman from choosing the highest event in the sport of diving.
Huxman, a Big Bear High School senior, competes on the 10-meter platform. She jumps, twists and flips her way to the water from 33 feet in the air. She also competes in 1- and 3-meter springboard events, but her favorite is the platform.
“I love it when I jump off the tower,” Huxman said. “It feels like I’m flying.”
Platform is the event she plans to focus on as a freshman at UCLA this fall. She recently signed a letter of intent to dive for the Bruins.
It’s a place she’s very familiar with, having attended gymnastics and diving events, practices and clinics on the college campus. “I did my official visit in October and got to stay on campus for two days,” Huxman said. “I thought it was really cool to be able to sign with them. I feel like it’s my home.”
Her parents, Jake and Rebecca, have supported her throughout her athletic endeavors. “We are just so proud of her,” Jake said.
So how does a girl from Big Bear, where there is no platform diving venue much less a competitive swimming pool, wind up with a partial scholarship to one of the best college programs in the sport? It takes a lot of hard work and dedication.
Huxman, 17, began diving in 2016 after 10 years as a gymnast. She travels five evenings a week to Riverside to train. It means long days and nights managing school, training and homework.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.