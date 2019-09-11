On paper the Big Bear-Coachella Valley girls golf match at Bear Mountain Golf Course looked like the league match of the year. Then rain, thunder and lightning on Sept. 3 in Big Bear put a halt to that.
The Lady Bears, defending Desert Valley League champions, turned their sights on Banning, the next league opponent on the schedule. On Sept. 5, the Lady Bears traveled to the desert town and came away with a dominating victory, 288-349. Senior Ashley Griffiths led Big Bear with a 47.
Big Bear stepped away from league play to beat San Jacinto 260-340 on Sept. 9. Senior Joanna Diaz led the Lady Bears with a 50. The match marked the first time this season someone other than Griffiths or Ana Melissa led Big Bear on the scorecard.
