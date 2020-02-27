Big Bear’s varsity baseball team showed promise in its 5-4 loss at Notre Dame-Riverside on Feb. 26. The Bears rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh, coming up just short against the Titans.
Senior Tanner Gump went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Junior James Ellsberry hit a 3-run double.
Freshman Landen Palmer pitched four innings, giving up two earned runs while striking out two batters. Gump pitched two innings, giving up one earned run and striking out two batters.
With the loss, Big Bear is 2-2. The Bears play at Desert Mirage Friday, Feb. 28. First pitch is at 3:15 p.m.
