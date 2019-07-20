Perfect weather made for a perfect day at Snow Summit Bike Park during the fifth annual Crafts N Cranks July 20 in Big Bear Lake. Record numbers turned out for the first of two days of mountain bike races and beer tasting at the Big Bear resort.
Big Bear Mountain Resort marketing director Clayton Shoemaker said it's the best crowd yet for the free summer festival at Snow Summit. Overflow parking was being rerouted to the Brownie parking lot for the first time in the festival's five year run.
Admission to the base area is free including spectating, live music and movie screenings. Tickets are available for beer tasting and carnival rides. Mountain bike racing requires an entry fee.
On July 20 from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. live music is provided by Death By Stereo. The best trick final is at 5:30 p.m. followed by live music by IGNITE from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.
Crafts N Cranks continues through Sunday, July 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The endure race begins at 11:15 a.m. Sunday with beer tasting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Examiner performs live on stage from noon to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.