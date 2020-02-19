Rachel Edwards pauses a moment in the midst of a hectic morning at Bear Mountain’s Adventure Academy Feb. 12. But her brief break is over in a blink of an eye. There are students to watch over as they participate in ski and snowboard lessons. It is a partnership between Big Bear Mountain and Bear Valley Unified School District that is in its third year of existence.Edwards is one of four third-grade teachers at North Shore Elementary whose students are participating in the program once a week through the month of February. This is the third year the resort has offered free ski and snowboard lessons as part of the Bear Valley Unified curriculum for third-graders. Big Bear Elementary and Baldwin Lane Elementary third-graders are also in the program.
Edwards said the resort employees are wonderful to the students. It’s a great program that has quickly grown in popularity, she said.
Robert Hendricks, base operations director for Big Bear Mountain Resort, grew up in Big Bear. He is raising his children in Big Bear. “We realized quickly that there was a problem with local kids connecting with the ski resort,” Hendricks said. Resort officials wanted to give Big Bear kids the skiing and snowboarding experience. “We had out-priced local kids, really talked them into staying away,” Hendricks said. “And that’s not OK. The ski resort is part of the community. We started doing $5 lift tickets for local kids. Let’s make it affordable for Big Bear kids. Let’s get every kid a chance to experience skiing and snowboarding.”
