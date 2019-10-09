The end of the mountain bike season in Big Bear may be fast approaching, but have no fear. Mountain bikers can enjoy a challenging course at the annual Ride the Rocks in Lucerne Valley on Nov. 2.
Ride the Rocks is an event for the entire family. Proceeds go to the Mitsubishi Cement Corporation Educational Fund that assists teachers in the Lucerne Valley school district.
Three mountain bike rides are offered at Ride the Rocks including the 15- or 23-mile Challenge Ride, the 10-mile Tame Ride and the 5-mile Family Ride. And runners aren’t left out with the 8K Krazy 8 Trail Run or Walk, and the 15K Filthy 15 Trail Run.
For more information or to register, visit www.rideintherocks.com.
