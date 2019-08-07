The third of four races in the 2019 Rim Nordic cross-country mountain bike series returns Sunday, Aug. 11, at Rim Nordic Bike Park.
Categories include pro and expert men, pro and expert women, sport men and women, open singlespeed, beginner men and women, and tandems.
Samuel Brehm of Bear Valley Bikes leads the overall standings in the men’s pro division. Michele McClure leads the overall standings in the women’s pro division.
All racers must sign release forms. A USA Cycling license is not required to race in the Rim Nordic series. Registration and packet pickup is Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to
5 p.m. Riders can pre-ride the course that day for a $10 bike park fee. On race day, registration and packet pickup is from 7:30 to 11 a.m. For more information, call 909-867-2600 or visit www.rimnordic.com.
Rim Nordic is on Highway 18, across from Snow Valley Resort, about 6 miles west of Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.