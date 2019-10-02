Rio Hondo Prep has won 14 CIF football titles in its storied history. The 2019 team enters the week ranked as one of the best teams in the CIF Southern Section Division 12 standings.
As if that wasn’t enough for the Big Bear High School Bears to contend with, injuries have added to the challenge. The latest Bear to hang up the pads — at least for a week — is leading scorer Paul Domingue. The Big Bear senior slotback went out with a concussion early in the second half against Boron on
Sept. 27. The Bears lost to Boron 20-14.
“Sometimes it just happens,” Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths said about the Bears’ mounting injury list. “You can’t do anything about it. The kids are working hard. They worked hard in the weight room. It’s just been a string of bad luck.”
Griffiths said the offense will enter this week’s game missing six starters, while the defense will be missing five starters. “Our offensive line has stayed intact for the most part and is doing well,” Griffiths said. “We have a lack of depth at the skill spots. That goes for defense as well.”
Out for the season are seniors Draven Nicholson and Randle Weaver, junior Evan Cernetic and sophomore Peyton Seaman.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.