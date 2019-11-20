Opening night of the 2019-20 girls basketball season didn’t go as planned for Big Bear High School. Cold shooting and missed free throws proved to be the difference as the Lady Bears lost their season opener to Silverado 57-33 on Nov. 18 in Big Bear.
The Lady Bears (0-1) have a couple of days to work on their shots before competing in the Woodcrest Tournament Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 21-23. Big Bear opens tournament play Nov. 21 against Kaiser. The Lady Bears return home Tuesday, Nov. 26, to host Serrano at 4:30 p.m.
Big Bear’s varsity boys had a rough start at Yucca Valley in their season opener Nov. 18. The Trojans shut out the Bears in the first quarter 18-0, forcing Big Bear to play catch-up the rest of the game. Senior Bryant Cliff led the Bears with 14 points and eight rebounds. The Bears also went cold in shooting, making seven of 43 their 3-point shot attempts.
For the full story CLICK HERE
