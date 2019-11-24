Max Sannes is having a super sophomore year on the Big Bear High School cross-country team. Sannes finished fourth in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals Nov. 23 in Riverside, earning a spot in the CIF state championships Nov. 30 in Fresno.
Sannes ran the 3-mile race in 15 minutes, 12.5 seconds to earn his spot. The Bears came up short in the team race, finishing 14th out of 24 teams.
Junior Alex Spink was 22nd with a time of 15:56.2 followed by senior Gianni Roberts in 23rd at 16:01.5. Junior Kevin DeGree had a time of 17:14.8. Sophomore Ethan Jones ran a 17:36.8, and freshman Allen Cowie ran 20:32.5. The Bears had six runners in the race. Teams are allowed to have a maximum of seven with the top five finishers scoring points in the team standings.
Qualifying teams in the Division 4 boys race include Foothill Technology, Cathedral, Laguna Beach, Wilson, Oaks Christian, El Segundo and Barstow.
In the Division 4 girls race, Big Bear finished 24th and did not qualify for state. Sophomore Laurel Stamer was the top finisher for Big Bear with a time of 19:50.9. Junior Lizzie Rodriguez ran a time of 20:56.9. Junior Deanna Diaz ran 21:46.7, freshman Keira McGivney turned in a time of 21:50.7, and senior Sedina Logan clocked in at 21:57.0. Junior Katie Ragsdale rounded out the field for Big Bear with a time of 22:44.9.
Qualifying teams in Division 4 for the state meet include Orange Lutheran, Laguna Beach, Covina, Mayfield, El Segundo, Foothill Technology and Costa Mesa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.