The record November snowfall in the mountains continues to have an effect on Big Bear High School's athletic schedule. Here are the latest changes:
The Big Bear girls basketball games at home against Rim of the World scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2, have been postponed. A new date for the JV and varsity contests has not yet been set.
The varsity boys soccer game at San Bernardino set for Monday, Dec. 2, has been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 3, as part of a varsity doubleheader. The Big Bear varsity girls' match at San Bernardino has been moved from Wednesday, Dec. 4, to Tuesday, Dec. 3, in San Bernardino at 3 p.m. followed by the varsity boys match at 4:45 p.m. The JV girls soccer match against San Bernardino is now at San Bernardino on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.
