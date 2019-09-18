Boys Cross-country
Last week: Sept. 10 — CVL Meet No. 1 in Big Bear. Team — 1, Big Bear 24; 2, AAE 66;
3, Riverside Prep 111; 4, CIMS 112; 5, ACE 132; 6, Silver Valley 145; 7, University Prep 153;
8, Lakeview Leadership 244; 9, Hesperia Christian 262; 10, Summit Leaderhip 267. Individual winner — 1, Gianni Roberts, Big Bear, 15:36.20.
This week: Sept. 17 — Big Bear at Cross Valley League No. 2, at AAE, Apple Valley.
Sept. 20 — Big Bear at Woodbridge Classic.
Girls cross-country
Last week: Sept. 10 — CVL Meet No. 1 in Big Bear. Team — 1, Big Bear 32; 2, AAE 47;
3, Riverside Prep 89; 4, University Prep 93;
5, CIMS 117; 6, ACE 143. Individual winner — Laurel Stamer, Big Bear, 20:00.90.
This week: Sept. 17 — Big Bear at Cross Valley League no. 2, at AAE, Apple Valley.
Sept. 20 — Big Bear at Woodbridge Classic.
Football
Last week: Big Bear 36, San Bernardino 0; Silver Valley 7, Nuview Bridge 0; Sports Leadership Management 33, Silver Valley 12; The Webb Schools 23, Riverside Prep 12; Excelsior had a bye.
This week: Friday, Sept. 20 — Excelsior at Army-Navy; Silver Valley at Whittier Christian. Saturday, Sept. 21 — Rialto at Big Bear; Riverside Prep at Bosco Tech.
Standings: Silver Valley 1-2; Big Bear 1-3; Riverside Prep 1-3; Excelsior 0-3.
Volleyball
Last week: Sept. 10 — Big Bear 3, Silver Valley 0; CIMS 3, University Prep 2; Riverside Prep 3, AAE 2; United Christian Academy 3, Excelsior 0. Sept. 12 — Big Bear 3, University Prep 0; Silver Valley 3, AAE 0; Excelsior 3, CIMS 2; Riverside Prep at Granite Hills score not reported. Sept. 13 — Big Bear 3, Twentynine Palms 0; Taft 2, University Prep 0; Eastside 1, University Prep 1. Sept. 14 — Palmdale 2, University Prep 0; Boron 2, University Prep 0.
Upcoming matches: Sept. 19 — Riverside Prep at Big Bear; Silver Valley at CIMS; Excelsior at AAE. Sept. 20 — University Prep at Big Bear; Nuview Bridge at Excelsior. Sept. 24 — Big Bear at CIMS; Silver Valley at University Prep; Excelsior at Riverside Prep; Apple Valley Christian at AAE.
Standings (CVL in parentheses): Big Bear 16-4 (3-0); Silver Valley 5-6 (4-1); CIMS 1-2 (1-1); University Prep 5-9-1 (2-3); Riverside Prep 2-7 (1-2); Excelsior 2-5 (1-2); AAE 0-3 (0-2).
