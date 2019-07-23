Mondays
Java morning bicycle ride, 8:30 a.m, The Copper Q, 645 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
Intermediate mountain bike ride, 4:30 p.m., Maggio’s Pizza, 42160 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearcycling.com.
Tuesdays
Scramble league (golf), Bear Mountain Golf Course, 43102 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. Call 909-585-8002 for time.
Road training bicycle rides, 5 p.m., Maggio’s Pizza, 42160 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Wednesdays
Bear Mountain Women’s Golf League game, Bear Mountain Golf Course, 43102 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. Call 909-585-8002 for time.
Road recovery ride, all levels, 5:30 p.m., Maggio’s Pizza, 42160 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearcycling.com.
Thursdays
Advanced mountain bike ride, 5 p.m., Maggio’s Pizza, 42160 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearcycling.com.
Beginner mountain bike ride, 5:30 p.m., Maggio’s Pizza, 42160 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearcycling.com.
Night Golf League, 5 p.m., Bear Mountain Golf Course, 43102 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-585-8002.
Saturdays
Community road bicycle ride, 9:30 a.m., The Copper Q, 645 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
Community mountain bike ride, 9:30 a.m., Chains Required, 41869 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearcycling.com.
July 27
Gymkhana series No. 1, check in 12:30 p.m., event 1 p.m., Los Vaqueros de las Montanas Arena, 440 Cascade Street, Big Bear City.
714-317-8891.
Aug. 1
Tour de Big Bear Glow Ride in the Village,
8 to 11 p.m., Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearcycling.com.
Aug. 2
Tour de Big Bear Poker Ride, 4 to 6 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m., Christmas Tree Corner, Village Drive at Pine Knot Avenue, Big Bear Lake.
Aug. 3
10th annual Tour de Big Bear, 7 a.m. to
4:30 p.m., Pine Knot Avenue at Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. www.tourdebigbear.com,
Aug. 10
Ryan Hall’s Conquer the Wall, 9 a.m., Snow Summit, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Aug. 16-18
Kodiak 100 Ultramarathons, Christmas Tree Corner, Pine Knot Avenue at Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. www.kodiak100.com.
Aug. 31
Gymkhana series No. 2, check in 12:30 p.m., event begins at 1 p.m., Los Vaqueros de las Montanas Arena, 440 Cascade Street, Big Bear City. 714-317-8891.
Sept. 12-15
Fox US Open of Mountain Biking, 9 a.m. to
4 p.m., Snow Summit, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.usopen.bike.
Sept. 28
Gymkhana series No. 3, 12:30 p.m., Los Vaqueros de las Montanas Arena, 440 Cascade Street, Big Bear City. 714-317-8891.
Grizzly 100 and Big Bear MTB Gran Fondo, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pine Knot Avenue at Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. www.bbvrace.com.
