Saturdays
Community road bicycle ride, 9:30 a.m., The Copper Q, 645 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearcycling.com.
Community mountain bike ride,
9:30 a.m., Chains Required, 41869 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Aug. 10
Ryan Hall’s Conquer the Wall,
1-mile uphill run, 9 a.m., Snow Summit,
880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Aug. 11
Rim Nordic Cross-Country MTB series, race No. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rim Nordic Bike Park, State Route 18, five miles east of Running Springs, across from Snow Valley.
Aug. 16-18
Kodiak 100 Ultramarathons, Friday,
6 p.m. through Sunday, 6 a.m., Start/finish at Christmas Tree Corner, Village Drive at Pine Knot Avenue, Big Bear Lake.
917-370-3712, www.kodiak100.com.
See the complete Big Bear outdoors schedule at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
